President Trump Declassifies Russia Investigation Documents Sought by House Republicans
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool—Getty Images
By Chad Day / AP
6:02 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is declassifying a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI’s Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey’s text messages.

That’s according to a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump is making the extraordinary move in response to calls from his allies in Congress who say they believe the Russia investigation was tainted by anti-Trump bias within the ranks of the FBI and Justice Department.

Trump is declassifying about 20 pages of the warrant obtained to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and FBI interviews conducted to secure that warrant.

The move comes as Trump continues his efforts to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

