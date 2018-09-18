See All the Winners of the 2018 Emmy Awards

The votes are in and the results are out: here are the winners at Monday night’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Going into the evening at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, shows like top-nominated blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones, Netflix and Hulu dramas The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale and comedies including Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and FX’s Donald Glover vehicle Atlanta all laid claim to nominations across categories. (Last year, with awards heavyweight Thrones out of contention, big winners included Glover’s Atlanta and HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies, plus the first seasons of The Crown and Handmaid’s Tale; this year, those favorites will be in competition against new work like Maisel and Issa Rae’s Insecure.)

With a rich and varied television landscape this year, there are bound to be plenty of surprises as the awards roll out over the course of the evening. Here’s who’s taking home the prizes at the 2018 Emmys, updated as the television show winners are announced.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Henry Winkler Barry (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Betty Gilpin GLOW (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Megan Mullally Will & Grace (NBC)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta

Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta

Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW

Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstart Live in Concert

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Laura Dern, The Tale

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series or Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans

Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown

Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown

Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale