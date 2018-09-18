The Game of Thrones Cast Set the Emmys Red Carpet Ablaze

From Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke to King in the North Kit Harington, the cast of Game of Thrones arrived at the 2018 Emmys serving some fiery looks.

The stars of the beloved HBO drama were spotted laughing and smiling as they walked the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday. And with Thrones up for 22 awards—including Best Drama Series, Best Directing for a Drama Series and Best Writing for a Drama Series—there was no reason not to celebrate.

Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, were in attendance for the big night. While Clarke, Harington and Gwendoline Christie showed up to provide moral support.

Christie—a.k.a. Brienne of Tarth—even wore a gown that appeared to match her onscreen bestie Coster-Waldau’s tux.

See some shots of the flawless cast below.