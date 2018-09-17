Republican Swing Vote Sen. Susan Collins Says Kavanaugh and Accuser Should Both Testify

(WASHINGTON) — A key Republican senator, Susan Collins, says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual misconduct should both testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Collins tweeted Monday that Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh “should both testify.”

The Maine Republican is a key swing vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. If she were to vote against Kavanaugh, the opposition of another Republican could block his nomination.

The Judiciary panel’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassely of Iowa, wants Kavanaugh and Ford to be interviewed by phone by bipartisan staff. But Democrats say staff calls are insufficient and want the proceedings postponed so the FBI can investigate.

Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denies the claim, calling it “completely false.”