Let them eat cake — however they want to. That’s the takeaway after the internet came alive this weekend when comedian Chelsea Peretti shared her unusual approach to cake consumption. In a post shared on both Instagram and Twitter, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress posted a photo of what was, presumably, once a decadent slice of three-layer chocolate cake. But instead of eating the cake in all its frosted glory, Peretti had eaten only the cake portions — leaving the frosting intact and untouched on the plate.

“This is how I eat cake,” she wrote on the photo. “Not that into frosting.”

While many were aghast at her staunch resistance to the sweeter part of the dessert, others felt she was a much-needed voice in the battle against icing. Her tweet racked up over 50 thousand retweets, while the Instagram post got nearly 80 thousand likes (and nearly three thousand comments, too), proving to be a definite conversation starter and polarizing topic for her fans and followers.

After all, as at least one commenter noted, if she’s going to avoid the frosting, she might as well just eat a muffin. Then again, leaving the frosting means that someone else with more of a sweet tooth could team up and complement the consumption style. Clearly, this is a complex issue.