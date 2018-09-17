While celebrating 20 years of raising money for global conservation efforts, Leonardo DiCaprio was reminded of another charitable endeavor that seems to be near and dear to his heart.

Chris Martin was quick to point out that environmental work isn’t DiCaprio’s only area of expertise after taking the stage for Coldplay’s performance at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s 20th anniversary gala in Northern California on Saturday.

“I studied him very closely for about five or six years and what became clear to me was his unbelievable service, his commitment to the business of cargo shorts,” Martin quipped before performing an original song about the controversial menswear item. “This is a guy, he’s seen cargo shorts and he said, ‘I’m going to save these shorts from extinction. They should have gone out about 25 years ago. I’m personally going to fund the sort of renaissances of cargo shorts.'”

But the night wasn’t all jokes. The wine country bash raised nearly $8 million for DiCaprio’s foundation, which has awarded $100 million in grants over the past two decades.

“When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects—whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact,” DiCaprio said at the event. “Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more. I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million.”