It’s not a party until “Spice Up Your Life” plays. And when Posh Spice herself, known these days as Victoria Beckham, sings and dances along to the 1997 hit? Now that’s a true evening for the books.

After putting on a well-received fashion show for her clothing brand over the weekend in a London art gallery space, Beckham was spotted at an after party getting fully back into her Spice Girls groove, singing along and jiving with gusto to the classic girl group hit. While Beckham has said she has no intentions to return to her musical past, it’s clear she hasn’t forgotten any of the lyrics to one of the Spice Girls’ most enduring hits, gamely slamming it to the left and shaking it to the right like no time has gone by at all.

The last time the five Spice ladies performed together was for the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, when Beckham joined Geri “Ginger” Halliwell, Emma “Baby” Bunton, Melanie “Scary” Brown and Melanie “Sporty” Chisholm for the show. Since then, although reunion rumors often abound, Beckham has maintained her disinterest in making any formal return to the stage, keeping her professional focus strictly on fashion. Instead, a superhero movie based on the five Spice characters is reportedly in the works.

For now, diehard Spice fans will just have to appreciate the carefree glory of this video of Beckham spicing it up at the party.