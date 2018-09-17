Chrissy Teigen has some earth-shattering news: people have been saying her last name wrong for quite some time now.

“I’m tired of living this lie — it’s Tie-gen,” the Twitter-savvy model shared in a crucial update on Twitter.

“It’s Tie-gen. Isn’t it mom?” she asked in a video. “Yep!” her mother can be heard saying in the distance. (For the most part when you hear her name, people say “Tee-gan” like tea time instead of “Tie-gan” like necktie.)

It all started with an exchange with a fan who noted that people mispronounce it. “Gave up a long time ago. Last name is tie-gen not tee gen” she wrote.

Mom’s confirmation aside, it’s entirely possible she’s joking. After all, she’s mastered the delicate craft of trolling time and time again, and is known for being tongue-in-cheek to the internet’s delight.

But for now at least, the world may never be the same.

Chalk it up to the mother of two’s aversion to correcting people, even on food orders.