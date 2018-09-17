Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault when he was a teenager, is willing to testify publicly, her lawyer said Monday.

Asked by CNN whether her client would be willing to testify in public before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, said “the answer is yes.”

However, Katz said no lawmakers had contacted Ford asking her to testify. “We’ve heard from no one,” she said, calling the lack of contact “interesting” as she had seen “various statements, made on television, bandied about for political reason.”

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s allegations that he pushed her into a bedroom, attempted to remove her clothes and covered her mouth when she tried to scream at a high school party in the early 1980’s. “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” he said in a statement.

Another man Ford said was present during the alleged attack, Mark Judge, has also denied that it happened.

Ford, a 51-year-old professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, first made the allegations in late July in a letter to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

She went public with her allegations on Sunday, identifying herself to The Washington Post. She said she had come forward after realizing that parts of her story were coming out in the media.