Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, posted an image to his Instagram account on Sunday appearing to mock the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The image shows a piece of scrap paper with childish handwriting reading: “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” followed by two boxes marked “yes” and “no.” “Love, Bret [sic]” the note ended.

The image references Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh had assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

“Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him [Kavanaugh] on the ropes now,” wrote Trump Jr. in the image’s caption. “Finestein [sic] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote … honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

Ford came forward to The Washington Post on Sunday, putting her name on an allegation that had been circulating anonymously since Wednesday.

According to Ford, during a party in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes and attempted to undress her. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford, now 51, told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s allegation. “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” he said in a statement.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the leading Democrat on the committee overseeing Kavanaugh’s confirmation, has called Ford’s allegation “extremely serious” and that they “bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh’s character.” Feinstein received a letter detailing Ford’s claim in July, but the allegation contained therein was not widely known until last week.

While Democrats and numerous protestors have tried to delay or derail Kavanaugh’s nomination process, the Trump-nominated judge’s eventual ascension to the Supreme Court was seen as inevitable given Republicans’ control of the Senate. However, Ford’s allegation could lead the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to reconsider their support for Kavanaugh. Ford’s lawyer said on CNN Monday morning that Ford would be willing to testify in front of that committee.

A vote that would send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the wider Senate is scheduled for Thursday.