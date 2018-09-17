Soon-Yi Previn, the wife and adopted step-daughter of filmmaker Woody Allen, broke her silence for the first time on the sexual abuse allegations surrounding her husband and her fallout with his ex-partner Mia Farrow in an interview with New York magazine‘s website Vulture.com.

Previn challenged Dylan Farrow’s allegations that Allen had molested her, and claimed that her adoptive mother Mia Farrow abused her.

“What’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust,” Previn told Vulture. “[Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

Previn goes on to describe an abusive home where actress Mia Farrow, who adopted Previn in 1978 from South Korea, was abusive. Previn also implied that Mia manipulated her other adopted daughter Dylan to lie about Allen sexually assaulting her when she was a child.

The exposé has drawn sharp rebukes from the Farrow children, especially Ronan and Dylan, who staunchly defend their mother.

In a statement to New York magazine posted to Twitter, Dylan stood by her claim that Allen molested her, maintaining it was “part of a documented pattern of inappropriate, abusive touching that led a judge to say there was no evidence I was coached and that it was unsafe for me to be in Woody Allen’s presence.”

“The story still included bizarre fabrications about my mother while failing to mention that a prosecutor found probable cause of abuse by Woody Allen and that he was in therapy for his unhealthy fixation on my body,” she wrote. “No one is parading me around as a victim. I continue to be an adult woman making a credible allegation unchanged for two decades, backed up by evidence.”

Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow, who has published several ground-breaking stories about sexual misconduct, also issued a statement condemning New York magazine for its “shameful” story.

“As a brother and a son, I’m angry that New York Magazine would participate in this kind of a hit job, written by a longtime admirer and friend of Woody Allen’s,” he wrote. “As a journalist, I’m shocked by the lack of care for the facts, the refusal to include eyewitness testimony that would contradict falsehoods in this piece, and the failure to include my sister’s complete responses. Survivors of abuse deserve better.”

The rest of the Farrow siblings also issued a public statement, saying “we reject any effort to deflect from Dylan’s allegation by trying to vilify our mom.”