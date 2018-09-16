FEMA Head Brock Long Says He Will Stay in His Role Despite Federal Investigation
Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Florence at The White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 11, 2018.
REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:12 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Brock Long says he has no intention of stepping aside as head of the government’s disaster relief agency, especially during Florence, despite a report he was under investigation by a federal watchdog.

He says “I’m here to serve my country every day. That’s all I do. And when it’s over, whenever it ends, I’m ready to go back home, love my family.”

Long tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “has never asked me to resign” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He says the two have a “very functional and professional relationship.”

On Thursday, Long said he never intentionally misused federal vehicles, following the report of an investigation by the Homeland Security’s inspector general. Long has said he’d cooperate and own up to any mistakes.

