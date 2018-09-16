Florence's Death Toll Stands at 14 as It Weakens to a Depression

Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, but the death toll continues to rise with at least 14 people dead as of Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press. 10 people have died in North Carolina and four died in South Carolina.

Although the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has downgraded Florence to a depression, it warns that “rainfall amounts will produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding, and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Viriginia.”

The additional rainfall will continue to cause flash flooding across large areas of all three states, with 5 to 10 more inches of rain expected in North Carolina, 4 to 6 more inches expected in South Carolina and 2 to 4 inches in west-central Virginia. Florence has shattered North Carolina’s record for rainfall from a single storm, with more than 30 inches having fallen already. Total accumulated rainfall there could end up as high as 40 inches.

Additionally, a few tornadoes “remain possible” Sunday and Monday across North Carolina and eastern South Carolina.

“Florence’s center will move across the western Carolinas today and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday,” the NHC reports.