U.S. Border Patrol Agent Suspected of Killing 4 Women and Abducting a Fifth

By Associated Press
3:31 PM EDT

(LAREDO, Texas) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducted a fifth.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference that the agent, Juan David Ortiz, was arrested early Saturday morning.

The county’s district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, says authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he tried to kidnap escaped from him. Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.

Alaniz says authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He says all the women worked as prostitutes.

