After five years of marriage, it’s safe to say that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have one of the most enviable partnerships in Hollywood: the celebrity pair and parents of two are excelling in their showbiz careers while still appearing to keep up a delightfully blissful relationship together.

So to celebrate their fifth anniversary, it’s only natural that each would share a social media post dedicated to the other. But in the midst of their loving messages, both Teigen and freshly-crowned EGOT winner Legend managed to pull off a masterful twist, hilariously trolling each other while not-so-subtly advertising for both of their upcoming projects. If that’s not timeless celebrity love, what is?

It started with model, mother and cookbook author Teigen, who posted a beautiful photo of the two on their wedding day. “12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” she captioned the image. “We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.” And then the zinger: “But you are an a–hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real.” (Legend has just signed on to be one of the celebrity judges on the popular reality show.)

Then, about an hour later, Legend had his own response: “What can I say on a day like today?” he began. “I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I’ve known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we’ve brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can’t wait for it to come out on September 30th. I’m so proud of everything you’ve done in your career and how much joy you bring to people’s lives. Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it’s coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby.”

It’s quite a comeback. Here’s hoping the duo enjoy a lovely date night — and don’t worry too much about overlapping project launches.