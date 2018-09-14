A North Carolina weatherman who remained at his post to provide live updates on Hurricane Florence was forced to evacuate mid-broadcast as the TV station began to flood.

As the Category 1 hurricane bore down on the Carolinas on Thursday, WCTI meteorologists Donnie Cox and Shane Hinton continued to oversee coverage of the storm for the city of New Bern. However, as water built up around the building, Hinton and then Cox were forced to make their exits.

The eerie final moments of the station’s footage show Cox announcing that a sister station in Myrtle Beach would take over the coverage before walking out of the frame, leaving just the radar loop of Florence playing in the background.

“We have the situation that has developed here at the station, and that is that the water [is] getting [so] close to the building that the building has been evacuated,” Cox said in a video posted to Twitter Thursday night. “Just so you know that we are staying here to keep you up to date.”