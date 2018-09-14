Rihanna Put a Literal Bow on Herself Because Her Existence Is a Gift
Taylor Hill—WireImage
By Cady Lang
11:19 AM EDT

Rihanna may have closed out fashion week in fine style with her Savage xFenty runway show on Wednesday night, but the bad gal showed no sign of slowing down when she hosted her fourth annual Diamond Ball for her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation in New York City the next night on Thursday.

Rihanna, ever self-aware, dressed appropriately for the occasion by wearing a glamorous white Alexis Mabille gown that consisted of a white lace bodysuit, a sweeping overskirt, and a dramatic oversized bow because Ri obviously knows that she is the greatest gift to us all. As it was the Diamond Ball, Rihanna accessorized with a plethora of Chopard diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings.

See Rihanna’s full Diamond Ball look below.

Taylor Hill—WireImage
Taylor Hill—WireImage
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna speaks onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
Dimitrios Kambouris—Getty Images for Diamond Ball

