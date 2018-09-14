Stephen Colbert has some strong thoughts on President Donald Trump denying that nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria decimating Puerto Rico last year.

As Hurricane Florence barreled toward North Carolina on Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to claim, without evidence, that Puerto Rico’s death toll was not nearly as high as researchers at George Washington University reported in an independent study.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000,” he wrote. “This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”

Colbert, of course, had a different take on the matter. “I just want to state that not only is this a sickening tweet,” the Late Show host opened Thursday’s episode. “It is in no way true.”

