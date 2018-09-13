What to Know About the Suspected Gas Explosions in Massachusetts

At least six people were injured Thursday after dozens of houses caught fire due to suspected gas line explosions in three communities north of Boston.

As of 7:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said they have responded to 39 fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover — and authorities expected that number to rise. Residents living in those communities who have gas service from Columbia Gas were told to evacuate their homes, police said.

The 35 fires in Andover have been extinguished, according to the Associated Press. Officials said at one point, there were 18 fires burning simultaneously.

Authorities said it was still too early to speculate what sparked the sprawling explosions, but emergency crews were working on depressurizing the gas lines.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he is in contact with first responders and is actively monitoring the situation.

“The administration urges residents to heed instructions from local officials for important public safety announcements, including evacuations and suspending gas usage,” Baker said in a statement.

Here’s what we know about the suspected gas explosions near Boston:

What happened?

Police confirmed fires were raging in three communities north of Boston due to suspected gas explosions in the area.

As of 7:30 p.m., at least 39 homes were on fire in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. Video footage from the scene shows firefighters working to try to put out the massive infernos, which appears to have fully engulfed many of the homes.

Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque told local paper The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”

Was anyone injured in the house explosions near Boston?

At least six people, including a firefighter, were injured by the fires, according to the Associated Press.

The victims were taken to Lawrence General hospital and were treated for fire-related injuries, though their conditions were not immediately known.

