'You Can't Even See the Sky.' Series of Explosions Sets Dozens of Homes Ablaze Near Boston
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames rise from a house in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston. (WCVB via AP)
By Associated Press
6:26 PM EDT

(LAWRENCE, Mass.) — Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been destroyed and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers are responding to the area to help secure areas after “multiple suspected gas explosions.”

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

