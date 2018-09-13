Michelle Obama Is Planning a Rock Star Book Tour of 10 Areas Across America

Michelle Obama has a book tour fit for a rock star coming up this fall as she promotes her new memoir Becoming. Over the course of a month, the former First Lady will make appearances at 10 major arenas.

The tour will begin in Chicago on Nov. 13, the book’s release date. According to an announcement by Live Nation and publisher Penguin Random House, visits will include “intimate and honest conversations” with Obama and yet-to-be-revealed moderators. Obama added in a statement that she hopes the tour “will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories.”

The memoir, which will touch on both her public and private life, is the first of two separate post-White House books by the Obamas for Penguin Random House. The joint book deal is said to be worth up to $65 million, with Becoming set to be released in 28 languages worldwide. In a two-minute Facebook video, Michelle Obama said the book is “the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries.”

Ten percent of tickets will be donated to local charities, schools and community groups in the cities Obama will be attending on her trip.

The full tour schedule is below: