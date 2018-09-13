It’s not easy being Marky Mark. According to a daily schedule that actor and fitness fiend Mark Wahlberg shared on his Instagram story earlier this week, his day starts with a 2:30 a.m. wakeup call — and includes at least two workouts, a round of golf, a recovery session in a cryo chamber and seven separate times for meals and snacks before he hits the hay at 7:30 p.m.

Not surprisingly, the internet couldn’t help but raise some eyebrows at the Ted star and Pain and Gain impresario‘s intense approach to taking advantage of each waking minute. Wahlberg may be one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars — and seems to have figured out how to slow the aging process in his body, if his shirtless selfies are any indication — but as many people pointed out, if this is what fame takes, perhaps it’s not worth it after all. (Wahlberg is 47, and does not appear to be slowing down.)

Wahlberg seems happy, though; he manages to fit in family and prayer time into the daily grind, not to mention those ample snacks, which are a pretty good way to break up an otherwise jam-packed day of gym time. However, someone could gently suggest that he can technically wake up at a normal hour, go to sleep slightly later and still get seven hours of shut eye and fit in all those workouts. Just a thought.

Here are some other takes on the daily schedule meme: