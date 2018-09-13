The Philippines Starts Massive Evacuations as Powerful Typhoon Nears
Residents, affected by flash floods caused by monsoon rains, sleep at an evacuation center in Marikina, Metro Manila, in Philippines, Aug. 13, 2018.
Eloisa Lopez—Reuters
By Associated Press
4:19 AM EDT

(MANILA) — Philippine officials have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools and readying bulldozers for landslides.

Typhoon Mangkhut, considered as the strongest and most massive so far this season, could hit northeastern Cagayan province on Saturday. It was tracked on Thursday about 450 miles away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 miles per hour and gusts of up to 158 mph.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba tells The Associated Press by telephone that evacuations of residents from risky coastal villages and island municipalities north of the province have started and classes in all levels have been canceled.

Government forces have been placed on full alert.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE