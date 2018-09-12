Senate Approves President Trump's Pick to Head the IRS
Charles Rettig, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
By MARCY GORDON / AP
September 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved President Donald Trump’s choice to become the new head of the IRS over the protests of many Democrats. They opposed the nomination because of a new IRS policy allowing some groups involved in politics to hide their donors’ identities.The Senate voted 64-33 on Wednesday evening to confirm Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig as Internal Revenue Service commissioner. Democrats who voted against him did so even though they considered him qualified for the job.

Critics say the new policy announced by the IRS in July will let more dark money — including from foreign interests — flood into the U.S. political system. The policy lifted donor disclosure requirements for thousands of groups, including those spending millions on political ads.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE