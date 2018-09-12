New iPhones and More: Here's Everything Apple Just Announced

Apple on Wednesday introduced a trio of new iPhones and an upgraded, health-focused Apple Watch.

If you missed the big event, here’s a quick recap of Apple’s new gadgets and their most notable features.

iPhone Xs

The biggest news of the day was the iPhone Xs, Apple’s new flagship smartphone and successor to last year’s iPhone X.

Pronounced “iPhone Ten Ess,” the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs boasts a new OLED screen, Apple’s new A12 Bionic chip, and new camera software that lets users change the depth of field of their images after taking them. The new chip allows for faster processing speeds and other under-the-hood benefits.

The iPhone Xs will be available in gold, space gray and silver finishes and with 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. It starts at $999; pre-orders start Friday.

iPhone Xs Max

Apple also dropped the iPhone Xs Max, the company’s biggest-yet smartphone. Unlike some of Apple’s previous larger smartphone variants, there’s not much notable about the iPhone Xs Max beyond the larger size — it’s basically an iPhone Xs embiggened to 6.5 inches. If you love watching TV or movies on your smartphone, or you’re often shooting photos or recording videos, this may be the model for you.

The iPhone Xs Max will be available in gold, space gray and silver finishes and with 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. It starts at $1,099; pre-orders begin Friday.

iPhone XR

For those who don’t need the bells and whistles, there’s the iPhone XR, a pared-down 6.1-inch model with a less impressive LCD display and only a single rear-facing camera, limiting its photographic capabilities. Still, the screen is edge-to-edge and will look plenty nice to those upgrading from an older model. If you don’t care about having a top-of-the-line smartphone camera or the best display, the iPhone XR is a decent way to save some money — it even has the same A12 chip as the more expensive models.

The iPhone XR will be available in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow, red and more, and with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. It starts at $749; pre-orders begin Oct. 19.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple’s foray into the wearable world received its first major design upgrade on Wednesday with the Apple Watch Series 4, a health-minded gadget with new perks for fitness fanatics.

Among the new Apple Watch’s standout features is its ability to record an electrocardiogram, or ECG, tracking the wearer’s heart health. That data can then be shared with medical professionals for their analysis. The Apple Watch Series 4 can also alert a user if their heart rate is low or otherwise abnormal, a sign of a potential health problem. Another new feature can detect if a user has fallen, and automatically call for help in the event the wearer is unresponsive after a fall.

The Apple Watch Series 4 ships on Sept. 14. It runs $399 and up for the standard version, and $499 and up for the model with on-board cellular connectivity.