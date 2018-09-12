'60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager Is Leaving CBS Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
"60 Minutes" Executive Producer Jeff Fager poses for a photo at the "60 Minutes" offices, in New York, New York, on Sept. 12, 2017. Wednesday, one year later, Fager left the company amid sexual harassment claims.
AP/REX/Shutterstock—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
2:26 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — CBS “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager says he’s leaving the company, after being named in recent stories that accused him of fostering an abusive workplace.

CBS News President David Rhodes announced the departure on Wednesday. It came only three days after CBS Corp. Chairman Leslie Moonves was ousted following sexual misconduct charges.

An outside law firm has been investigating Fager following reports in the New Yorker that he groped women in parties and protected men accused of misconduct. Fager has denied the charges.

His second-in-command, Bill Owens, has been put in charge temporarily.

