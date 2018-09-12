This Is How to Pronounce the New iPhone XS and XR Correctly
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, speaks during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to announce new iPhones with larger screens as well as other product upgrades.
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Raisa Bruner
On Wednesday, Apple unveiled their latest lineup of tech products — including a new generation of iPhones. Dubbed the iPhone XS, the new additions to the smartphone family feature a number of technological improvements.

But how do you pronounce “XS?” Be careful: following in Apple tradition over the years, the X is actually a Roman numeral. So it’s pronounced ten, as in the number — and followed by S, as in the letter. (Think: “ten S.” Or, if you’re still coming down from the events of the recent U.S. Open, “tennis” is a good memory shortcut.)

To make matters even more complicated, there’s an even bigger version of the iPhone XS with increased screen size that will be on offer as well. This one is the “XS Max,” as in maximum, pronounced “ten S max.” With a 6.5-inch screen, it’s one of the biggest smartphone models on the market in any brand. (The previous available oversized model, the iPhone 8 Plus, comes in at only 5.5 inches.)

And finally, there’s the iPhone XR, which comes in a number of colors at a lower price point and has a new Liquid Retina display and 6.1 inch screen, but has the same camera as the XS and XS Max. Like its brethren, the XR is pronounced “ten R.”

The new iPhones join an improved lineup of Apple Watches and more, which will be available in Apple Stores on Sept. 21 and available for online preorder on Sept. 14.

 

