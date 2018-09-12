Department of Homeland Security Says Transferring $10 Million From FEMA Funds Won't Harm Hurricane Relief
(L-R) US President Donald J. Trump, Brock Long, an administrator at FEMA and Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security, talk about pending Hurricane Florence and the impact of the people on the east coast during a briefing in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 11, 2018.
TASOS KATOPODIS—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:07 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Homeland Security Department is pushing back against a Democratic U.S. senator’s claim that the Trump administration transferred nearly $10 million from the government’s disaster relief agency to immigration enforcement.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said the administration was taking money from FEMA’s “response and recovery” to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at a time when Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the Southeast U.S. coast.

But DHS officials said the money was transferred from the department’s unspent operational accounts for training, office supplies and headquarters costs. That funding cannot be spent on disaster response, they said. FEMA’s annual budget is about $15 billion.

Merkley provided no evidence for his suggestion that the money came from hurricane response funds.

