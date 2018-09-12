Stephen Colbert has a title to defend: that of robustly-bearded show host. In a monologue on his Late Show on Tuesday night, Colbert admitted that his recently-acquired seasonal beard has already come in for serious competition on TV — from none other than Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy!, which recently returned to air for its 35th season, hasn’t changed its game-show style. But its host sure has made a switch in the facial hair department. “Very cute,” Colbert offered, before getting down to the truth.

“I have got a beef with Trebek’s beard,” Colbert admitted: he believes Trebek is stealing his new look. “Because check out this Daily Double. Look at this! Look! He’s just sporting a cheap Canadian knockoff of the Colbeard.” (Technically, it’s not quite a Colbeard; Jeopardy! has coined Trebek’s look the “Trebeard.”)

Colbert continued: “I have a message for Trebek: step off, Beardy Come Lately! There can not be two Colbeards. There can barely be one. I’m still hoping this side fills in before Christmas.” So naturally, Colbert decided to throw down the gauntlet and challenge Trebek to an on-air trivia face-off. The prize? Winner keeps their beard. Loser must shave.

As of Wednesday, Trebek had yet to respond to Colbert’s bold challenge, although the Jeopardy! Instagram account has been polling fans earlier in the week to decide whether or not the Trebeard remains. Looks like the bearded drama is only beginning to heat up this fall — and we’re still a few months away from November, famous season of Movember.

Watch the full clip below.