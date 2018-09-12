Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 20: Sports Illustrated looks at how the NFL skirts a decision on their national anthem dilemma with no rules set for the 2018 season, TIME examines what the United States has learned since 2017’s devastating hurricane season, Fortune unpacks why tech titans are sounding the alarm against Trump’s China tariffs, and MONEY senior editor, Ian Salisbury, discusses what you need to know about day trading.