Pope Francis Summons Bishops for Summit on Preventing Clergy Sex Abuse
Pope Francis prays during his weekly general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican on April 25, 2018.
ANDREAS SOLARO—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:03 AM EDT

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis is summoning the presidents of every bishops conference around the world for a February summit to discuss preventing clergy sex abuse and protecting children.

Francis’ key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, as the latest chapter in the Catholic Church’s long-running sex abuse and cover-up scandal has thrown Francis’ papacy into crisis.

The Feb. 21-24 meeting is believed to be the first of its kind, and signals a realization at the highest levels of the church that clergy sex abuse is a global problem and not restricted to the Anglo-Saxon world, as many church leaders have long insisted.

Francis’ papacy has been jolted by accusations he rehabilitated a top American cardinal from sanctions imposed by Pope Benedict XVI for having molested and harassed adult seminarians.

