U.S. Identifies Remains of Two U.S. Service Members Returned from North Korea
A military honor guard carries the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea during a repatriation ceremony after arriving to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018.
Ronen Zilberman—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:05 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that two Korean War dead have been identified from remains turned over to the U.S. in July by North Korea.

Mattis tells Pentagon reporters Tuesday that experts moved swiftly on analyzing those two sets of remains, as they thought they had a good chance of identifying them because of where they were located and other information.

He didn’t publicly identify them.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains to U.S. officials at Wonsan, North Korea, on July 27. The Defense Department laboratory in Hawaii is working to identify them. Last month, the department identified one service member whose dog tag was returned.

Mattis says talks are ongoing with North Korea to get additional remains repatriated.

