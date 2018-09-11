1 Dead in Shooting Near Las Vegas High School

One person has been killed in a shooting near a high school in Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near Canyon Springs High School in north Las Vegas around 2:40 p.m. PT, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Eric Leavitt told TIME.

The shooting occurred at the far northwest corner of the Canyon Springs High School campus, near the school’s baseball and football fields, Leavitt said. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was male. It is unclear whether he was a student.

Information about the suspect or other fatalities was not immediately available. Leavitt said there were “several witnesses” to the incident.

The Clark County School District, which includes Canyon Springs High School, said in a statement that the school was put on lockdown as law enforcement responded “to an incident near the vicinity of campus.”