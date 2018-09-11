MGM Offers to Donate $500 to Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Who Allow Themselves to Be Sued
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOE CAVARETTA/AP/REX/Shutterstock (6402006c) BAY The Las Vegas Blvd. "strip" is seen looking north from the top floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Mandalay Resort Group shareholders have said yes to MGM Mirage's $4.8 billion cash buyout that will bring some of the most famous strip properties under a single owner. The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is seen at right MGM MANDALAY, LAS VEGAS, USA
JOE CAVARETTA—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By REGINA GARCIA CANO / AP
6:51 PM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — MGM Resorts International says it will donate $500 to charities named by surviving victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting who waive or authorize an attorney to accept legal notice that they are being sued by the company.

The offer made Tuesday in a letter shared with The Associated Press marks the latest move in MGM’s unusual legal strategy aimed at having a federal judge declare it has no liability for the mass shooting under a law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The law limits damages against entities that implement security measures approved by federal officials.

The mass shooting occurred Oct. 1 at an outdoor concert when a lone gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay casino-resort owned by MGM.

The company sued more than 1,900 victims in July, asking the courts to declare it has no liability.

MGM says it would make the donations to charities supporting survivors or families of slain victims.

