When Heidi Klum’s hotline bling, she’s apparently not going to respond.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Klum revealed that she simply ignored Drake when he texted to ask her out earlier this year. The America’s Got Talent judge explained that after she repeatedly chose Drake in a game of “Who’d You Rather?” during her last appearance on DeGeneres’ show, the rapper attempted to hit her up.

Unfortunately for Drizzy, Klum had just started dating her current boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, when she got his message.

“You snooze you lose. He called, like, a week too late,” she said. “Someone who I know knows him and he asked to have my number and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird!’ but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Klum went on to try to make amends for her lack of response. “Like, what do you say?” she asked DeGeneres. “You want to go out? And I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s better not to say anything. I’m embarrassed about it. Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back.”

Watch the clip below.