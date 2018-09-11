Jennifer Lawrence on Why She Refuses to Post on Social Media

Jennifer Lawrence has long been vocal about her aversion to social media. But in an interview with InStyle that was published on Tuesday, she got down to the nitty gritty of why she refuses to post online.

After sharing her thoughts on unrealistic beauty standards—”If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that’s not going to make people feel good about themselves”—J-Law revealed that while she does keep an eye on what others are sharing, she’s not willing to subject herself to the battleground that is the Internet.

“I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak,” she said of social media. “There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”