Cardi B Just Addressed That Altercation With Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has officially responded to the comments Nicki Minaj made about their recent altercation at a New York Fashion Week party. After Minaj called the incident “mortifying and humiliating” on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, Cardi B addressed the spat in an interview with W Magazine.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” she said of Minaj. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

Cardi originally released a statement on Instagram the day after the party in which she emphasized that her issue with Minaj stemmed from the Queen rapper questioning her skills as a parent to her daughter, Kulture, which Minaj has denied.

“I’ve let a lot of s—t slide!” Cardi wrote. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—kin’ off!!”

She also emphasized that point in the interview. “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—ing mom,” Cardi said. “So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

“I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody,” Minaj said on Queen Radio. “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting…these lies are ridiculous.”

A representative for Cardi B did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.