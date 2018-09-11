Reward Raised to $15,000 in Search for Shooter of an Endangered California Condor
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, California condor No. 67 takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, California.
Marcio Jose Sanchez—File/AP Photo
By Associated Press
12:19 AM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — The reward now totals $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of an endangered California condor.

The condor was found with a gunshot wound in July on private property near the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in Kern County. The bird later died.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered a $5,000 reward and the Center for Biological Diversity tripled it on Monday.

California condors are one of the world’s largest birds with a wingspan up to 10 feet. Three decades after being pushed to the brink of extinction, the species is making a comeback in the wild.

Condors are protected under California law and the federal Engendered Species Act.

