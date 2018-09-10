Nicki Minaj took to her Beats 1 show Queen Radio to address her involvement in an altercation with Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party last Friday night.

While talking to show guest Funk Flex, Minaj said that the altercation was “mortifying and humiliating,” especially given the setting and the “upper echelon people” at the event.

Following the incident, Cardi took to Instagram where she released a statement that emphasized that her issue was with the questioning of her skills as a parent to her new baby, Kulture, noting that when it concerned her daughter, “all bets are f-ckin’ off!”

Minaj weighed in on the incident on a session of Queen Radio on late Monday afternoon.

“I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody,” Minaj said. “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting…these lies are ridiculous.”

Minaj later doubled down on her statements by echoing a sentiment from her song “Chun-Li,” that she feels that people often frame her as the “bad guy.”

“It’s crazy for me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy,” she said. “I was wearing a Gaultier gown off the mother f—in’ runway and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt.”