Russian Cosmonaut Allays Concern About Hole in International Space Station

(MOSCOW) — A Russian crewmember on the International Space Station has recorded a video message to assuage concerns about an air leak on the orbiting outpost.

In the video released Monday by Russian space agency Roscosmos, Sergei Prokopyev explained how the crew last week located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

Speaking from the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station, where the leak was spotted, Prokopyev said it was quickly patched, adding with a smile “we aren’t trying to cover it with our fingers.”

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin has said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit. He didn’t say if he suspected any of the current crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German aboard the station.