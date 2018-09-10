Woman Dies a Year After Suffering Brain Injury on Ohio State Fair Ride
In this file photo, passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair, in Columbus, Ohio, on July 27, 2017. The fair's amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. 19-year-old Jennifer Lambert has since died from her injuries.
AP/REX/Shutterstock—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
12:54 PM EDT

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A 19-year-old woman has died just over a year after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a thrill ride accident at last year’s Ohio State Fair.

An attorney for Jennifer Lambert says she died Friday. She had been in long-term care since the accident that killed an 18-year-old high school student.

Attorney James Arnold says Lambert died from liver failure and that her death may not have been directly related to the injuries she suffered at the fair.

Lambert was 18 when a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart and slammed onto the midway.

The ride’s manufacturer blamed the accident on a rusted steel arm that held the carriage.

Lambert earlier this year received a $1.8 million settlement from the ride’s owner and two private inspection companies.

