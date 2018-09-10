John Legend reached coveted EGOT status when he took home an Emmy as a co-producer for Jesus Christ Superstar Live at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. Achieving an EGOT is one of the most exclusive honors an entertainer can receive, having won an award at the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tonys; before the Jesus Christ Superstar Live, there were only 13 entertainers who had won the coveted EGOT.

While Legend, who’s the first black man to receive an EGOT, might also win big at the primetime Emmy awards next week for his nomination for his performance as Jesus in the live tv musical production, wife Chrissy Teigen wasted no time in using Legend’s current win as an opportunity to lovingly tease her husband.

In an Instagram video post, Teigen ribbed her husband’s latest addition to his trophy wall by captioning the post with a lyric from the theme song to the children’s show Arthur, whose eponymous main character has often been compared to Legend.

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has trolled Legend for his association to the cartoon aardvark; she’s used both Instagram and Twitter in the past to remind Legend of just how much he resembles Arthur.