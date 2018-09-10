What to Know About Hurricane Florence If You're Traveling This Week

Major airlines are waiving change fees for passengers as Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast.

Now a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Florence is expected to hit South Carolina, North Carolina and parts of Virginia on Thursday. Hurricane Florence is expected to “be a large and extremely dangerous” storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The impending storm could affect travelers throughout the region, and some airlines are allowing passengers to change their flights without additional fees. Here’s what to know if Hurricane Florence affects your travel plans.

American Airlines

American Airlines is waiving flight change fees for those scheduled to travel between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16 in 23 southeastern cities, including Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Dhurham, North Carolina; Richmond; Virginia and Savannah, Georgia. Passengers who bought their tickets by Sept. 10 and can travel between Sept. 10 and Sept. 19 are eligible to change their tickets. See full details here.

The airline has not cancelled any flights because of the storm thus far.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has warned that its flights could be delayed or cancelled due to the incoming storm in Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Richmond, Norfolk/Virginia Beach and Greenville-Spartanburg. Fliers traveling through those cities between Sept. 12 and Sept. 16 can rebook their tickets without paying the change feel.

Full details are available here.

Other major airlines have not as yet issued fee waivers ahead of the hurricane. Delta Airlines said it was monitoring Hurricane Florence as it heads toward the U.S. coast, but did not immediately offer details on potential flight cancellations or delays.