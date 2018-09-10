A routine police stop ended with a couple of arrests thanks to one bite-sized passenger.

State troopers who pulled over a car on Route 32 in New Scotland, New York on Thursday got some unexpected assistance from a three-year-old girl. As they were questioning the driver, 26-year-old Scott Hill of Clarksville, the young girl in the back seat unearthed a bag of marijuana that was stashed in the car she was riding in.

Not only did the little girl turn over the bag of marijuana, she took things a step further.

“The little girl reached under the front seat and retrieved a zippered pouch. She opened it and held it up so the trooper could see the contents,” state police said in a press release.

Police secured the package, which contained a pipe and a device for grinding the marijuana, as evidence.

They first noticed the young girl because she was not in a “proper child safety restraint.”

State police arrested Hill and his front seat passenger, 33-year-old Megan Karl of Clarksville, on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana — a misdemeanor — and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not confirm how the girl was related to the driver or passenger, but family members of the three-year-old picked her up.