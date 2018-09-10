When it comes to presenting their collections, fashion line Opening Ceremony always defies convention. In the past, their fashion shows have run a ballet performance at Lincoln Center to a parade at Disneyland, always delivering a unique experience. This season’s show proved to be no exception.

Hosted at iconic New York nightlife venue Le Poisson Rouge, Opening Ceremony founders and designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon teamed up with drag superstar Sasha Velour for a fashion show that won’t soon be forgotten. Velour, who curated the show from lighting to casting the more than 40 LGBTQ models and performers who appeared in the show, also acted as the host for the night.

Guests like Troye Sivan, Nicki Minaj, and Whoopi Goldberg looked on with delight as Velour kicked off the fabulous show. Models included Velour’s Drag Race alum like Jiggly Caliente and Shea Coulee, who appeared on the stage in Opening Ceremony’s duds, bringing to mind Ru Paul’s quip that “you’re born naked, the rest is drag.”

The real surprise came at the show’s finale when Christina Aguilera performed her song “Fall in Line,” alongside Velour, Caliente, Coulee, Miss Fame, West Dakota, and Aguilera doppelganger Farrah Moan.