New York Fashion Week kicks off a month of runway shows and designer presentations, but as any style maven will tell you, the real trends of the season can be found in the street. This NYFW’s street style focused on flair that was maximalist, playful, and bold. How else to explain the sudden proliferation of vibrant neon shades, daring animal prints, and cheeky plaids that took over the sidewalks of New York, as fashionistas rushed to shows? After a close follow of the week’s street style, we’ve narrowed down the five hottest trends that the fashion set worn during NYFW.

See the best looks from NYFW street style stars below.

Animal Prints: Python and tiger and leopard, oh my! The animal print is having a revival — editors, bloggers, models, and fashion enthusiasts alike were spotted wearing wild prints at the shows and beyond. Python or snake print makes for an easy pairing with tawny or brown neutral tones, while tiger gives any look a rock-and-roll edge. Leopard proved to the favorite animal print of the week, with many wearers sporting the lively print in unexpectedly tempered ways, like a lady-like prairie dress paired with athleisure elements: white trainers and a white fanny pack worn cross-body.

Neon brights: Day-glo brights got a chic update at NYFW, where retro neons materialized in luxurious combinations. Judging from both the runways and the streets, slime green seems to be the shade of choice, although hot pink, sunny yellow, and fluorescent orange were also spotted en masse. The trick to pulling off a neon bright without feeling like you’re at a rave? Opting for classic, clean looks, like this elegant sweater and skirt set in bright yellow.

Plaid and checks: Fall means going back to school and nothing feels more like the start of a new semester than plaid and windowpane checks. The best way to avoid looking like a school girl or boy is by unconventional pairings — an oversized menswear blazer in a black and white check pattern skirts professor vibes with daring cutouts, while mixing multiple types of plaids together feels audaciously fresh.

Florals: Florals for fall? Groundbreaking. Floral prints have a reputation for being simperingly sweet, but this season’s crop of floral looks are anything but. By selecting bold, strong silhouettes and shapes — a pantsuit is an ideal option — and unexpected color pairings, a floral ensemble looks dynamic, not dainty.

Polka dots: Polka dots can feel cloyingly retro, but this season’s iterations feel of the moment. A sheer polka dot blouse avoids grandma territory with a contrasting bra and sporty white pairings, while wearing two different types of polka dot prints feels avant garde.