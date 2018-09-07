Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.
In an exclusive new scoop from Entertainment Weekly, Tyrion Lannister of Game of Thrones — also known as the Emmy award winning actor Peter Dinklage — shared some insider thoughts on an important scene from the last episode of Thrones, the season seven finale.
During that episode, the Lannister and royal advisor listened from behind a closed door as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen shared an evening together soon after meeting. (Viewers who have kept an eye on Westerosi lore know a critical fact that Snow and Targaryen don’t: they’re actually long-lost relatives.) In the scene, Tyrion’s facial expression after he discovers them together is hard to read. So thankfully, Dinklage is finally sharing a detailed take on what his character was really thinking.
“It’s complicated…” Dinklage told EW.
Sounds like we’re set up for a very complex political love triangle of sorts when the final season kicks off again in 2019 at last. In the meantime, fans can expect to see Dinklage and his costars appear at the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17, where actors including Dinklage are up for awards for their work on the popular show.