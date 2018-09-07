Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

In an exclusive new scoop from Entertainment Weekly, Tyrion Lannister of Game of Thrones — also known as the Emmy award winning actor Peter Dinklage — shared some insider thoughts on an important scene from the last episode of Thrones, the season seven finale.

During that episode, the Lannister and royal advisor listened from behind a closed door as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen shared an evening together soon after meeting. (Viewers who have kept an eye on Westerosi lore know a critical fact that Snow and Targaryen don’t: they’re actually long-lost relatives.) In the scene, Tyrion’s facial expression after he discovers them together is hard to read. So thankfully, Dinklage is finally sharing a detailed take on what his character was really thinking.

“It’s complicated…” Dinklage told EW.

“A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better. He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

Sounds like we’re set up for a very complex political love triangle of sorts when the final season kicks off again in 2019 at last. In the meantime, fans can expect to see Dinklage and his costars appear at the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17, where actors including Dinklage are up for awards for their work on the popular show.