President Trump Says Jeff Sessions Should Investigate Identity of New York Times Op-Ed Author
U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 6, 2018.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:37 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous New York Times opinion piece.

Trump says in an interview Friday with reporters aboard Air Force One that he believes the opinion piece critical of his leadership is a “national security” issue.

Asked if he would take any action against the Times, Trump says “we’re going to see, I’m looking at that right now.”

Adds Trump: “We’re going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he’s talking about also where he is right now.”

Trump says if the person had a high-level security clearance, “I don’t want him in those meetings.”

Trump reiterated that it was a “disgrace” that the Times would publish the piece.

