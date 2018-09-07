One of the attendees at Donald Trump’s rally in Montana turned himself into a meme.

While all ears were on the President’s remarks about everything from the anonymous New York Times op-ed to praise for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, eyes drifted to a man the internet dubbed “plaid shirt guy” who stood positioned right behind Trump’s shoulder.

For the first part of his speech, plaid shirt guy made animated facial expressions which ranged from bewilderment to skepticism.

He wasn’t there the whole time. The man was removed in the middle of Trump’s speech, and supporter Zina Bash took his place. But he was there long enough to generate a number of screencaps and GIFs.

Despite the fact that it’s impossible to know exactly what he was wordlessly communicating, people drew the conclusion that he did not look impressed.

See some of the reactions to plaid shirt guy below.