Paul McCartney Pranking Fans in Elevators Is Just a Delight

Paul McCartney has been in the music industry for a long, long time, but he still knows how to surprise his fans.

McCartney stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night to preview his 17th solo album, Egypt Station, but he didn’t just play a few songs. Instead, he and Jimmy Fallon decided to prank unsuspecting fans who were simply riding the elevator at 30 Rockefeller Center during an NBC Studios tour.

In the segment, Fallon and McCartney set up outside the 30 Rock elevators and when the door opened fans got an eyeful. One time the door opened to reveal Fallon and McCartney casually lounging around in velvet robes while reading the newspaper. Another the door opened on the two stars playing ping-pong. The greatest prank, though, was when the elevator doors opened and Fallon asked fans, “Wanna see a magic trick?” and then made the former Beatle appear from behind a blanket.

The final joke was on Fallon and McCartney, though: As they sang The Beatles’ hit, “Drive My Car” to surprise another group of tourists with an impromptu Beatles concert, when the elevator doors opened no one was in it at all.